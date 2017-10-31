Using technology to create Mike's Maze in Sunderland

Everyone's crazy for a corn maze this time of year and for many farms, they're also an increasingly big business.

Mike Wissemann often can't believe people actually like his business.

"We have customers that show up and never missed one yet. I still scratch my head. This is crazy. I mean they're walking through a corn field. You know, would I pay to do this? People have a blast," Mike Wissemann said.

Year after year, people come to see what the Wissemann's have carved into the eight acre corn field on their 300 year old farm.

This year, it's a giant postcard to space. In 17 years, they've created everything from the Mona Lisa to Babe Ruth, from King Tut to Andy Warhol's Campbell's soup can - all out of corn stalks.

Jess Wissemann, Mike's daughter-in-law, is now the designer. She's an artist and the corn field is her canvas.

"We want to make it the coolest possible visual we can achieve," Jess Wissemann noted.

A GPS-guided mower cuts the corn while it's still short. The finishing touches are done by hand.

A maze that used to take up to a month to create, now takes a day.

"Once we finally fly the drone up to see what it looks like, it's a very cool feeling to have created such a huge work of art," Jess Wissemann added.

The corn maze isn't just a novelty. In a time where farms across the country are finding it harder to survive, they're looking for new ways to create economic opportunities and help their bottom lines.

The maze accounts for nearly a third of Warner Farm's annual profit.

"We don't do nearly as much farming in the fall. We do entertaining in the fall," Mike Wissemann noted.

The maze even caught the attention of NASA. Jess Wissemann was invited to Washington to take part in an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Voyager mission.

Next year's design is still under wraps.

You can CLICK HERE to see more pictures of corn mazes across Western Massachusetts.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. Information from Western Mass News was also used in this report. All Rights Reserved.