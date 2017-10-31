East Longmeadow changes school cancellation plans overnight

The wild weather forced some school districts in the Commonwealth to make a tough choice: to cancel classes or wait and see if power would be restored.

The East Longmeadow public schools initially made the decision to call classes off for Tuesday, but had a change of plans last night.

The weather knocked out power to much of East Longmeadow.

National Grid told town leaders that the outage would last more than just that day.

Some roads were impassible after Mother Nature scattered debris through the town.

School administrators made the decision Monday to cancel school for today, but after the little ones were tucked in bed last night, officials had a change of heart.

Around 9 p.m., school leaders posted that school was open and that power had been restored.

Some parents were frustrated after making arrangements for their children's care today, only to cancel those.

Some teens also posted on social media after waking up to the rude awakening that school was back on.

However, the conditions were serious in East Longmeadow when the storm rolled through.

Today in East Longmeadow, there are just four National Grid customers without power.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

