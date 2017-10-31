Dangling tree limbs pose threat to hikers

Storm clean-up is still underway across the Pioneer Valley and those hitting the hiking trails are starting to get a closer look at some of the dangers the damage presents.

"They call them the widow makers," said Kelly O'Rourke of Wilbraham.

The wrath of the Sunday night - Monday morning storm is still being felt across western Massachusetts. It knocked out power to thousands and left tree limbs and branches dangling in the canopies.

It's damage that the owner of Tree413 of Longmeadow told Western Mass News was a little unexpected, despite being aware of the incoming storm.

"I think most people were aware of it, but obviously the type of damage is always a surprise," said Joe Alexopoulos with Tree413.

Alexopoulos has been in the tree business for about 20 years. His company has been called to deal with 'widow makers' and dangling branches before. His words of wisdom are simple and direct

"Anybody visiting any walking trails after a heavy storm needs to be aware of any hanging branches, broken trees and basically, just caution before the towns get a chance to visit them," Alexopoulos added.

It's a message O'Rourke takes seriously.

"So if you see a widow maker, you know not to go. I wouldn't even go under those," O'Rourke added.

We caught up with O'Rourke while she was out for a walk with her dogs in the woods of Fountain Park in Wilbraham. She spotted plenty of limbs down, off the beaten path, and the danger lurking above.

"If you look at this, there are a couple hanging," O'Rourke noted.

The Wilbraham resident's power to her home was restored just hours before her walk began and at first, she thought the trails might be a mess, but because of the volunteers who maintain the park, she said progress in the clean-up process is already underway.

"Somebody's been here and cut some of the logs down to the right, but that's what it's about volunteer here at Fountain Park," O'Rourke said.

According to O'Rourke, the trails are better than she expected, having just got power back Tuesday morning.

"They're not bad. We do have a couple limbs hanging," O'Rourke added.

Now, the USDA has actually released some tips for hikers and one of those is to keep an eye out for trees like this one here, where the bark is completely gone, indicating that there could be a structural defect within the tree, leading to a greater chance of it falling from above down to the ground where you are hiking with virtually no warning at all.

Western Mass News has reached out to both the town of Hampden and Wilbraham and they said that that if hikers are out on the trails and they do spot overhanging trees over the paths or hiking trails that are completely impassable due to fallen trees, they would love to hear from you. However, their first concern is restoring power to their communities and once that is done, they will begin to focus on issues such as this.

