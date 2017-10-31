Two men safe after car gets on flooded street in Easthampton

Two men are safe after their vehicle got stuck in flood waters along an Easthampton roadway.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander said that two men were driving a Jeep along Old Springfield Road and tried to cross a metal bridge near the intersection of Fort Hill Road.

Alexander noted that that area was flooded and water was about three to four feet deep.

The water was up to the middle of the men's chests, but they were able to walk out to dry land.

Both men are safe and no injuries were reported.

Crews are now working to tow the Jeep out of the water.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

