WMass residents still cleaning up storm damage

Clean-up continues today following a powerful storm that brought damage and power outage to western Massachusetts.

Thousands of people in Massachusetts are still without power today.

Power has been restored to thousands of customers in Wilbraham, but you can still see where the storm hit, with debris scattered all over town.



"We were lucky compared to the rest of the neighbors," said Caitlin Bruscoe of Wilbraham.



Debris was scattered across Bonair Drive in Wilbraham, where Sunday night's storm took a toll on homeowners like Bruscoe, who lost her swing-set.



"I think we're okay, it doesn't seem that bad. Yesterday was definitely a shock in the morning," Bruscoe noted.



Bruscoe and her neighbors had trees come down, but no one was hurt.



"We had a little bit of damage to our pool in the back and a few tree branches down, but nothing too severe," said one neighbor



Repairs will take some time, but for many families in Wilbraham and throughout western Massachusetts, the focus is less on home repairs and more on something a bit spookier.



Guiding their children, some parents told Western Mass News that they'll be looking out for debris.



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.