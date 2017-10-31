Agawam restaurant powers through after tree crashes into roof

In the aftermath of those wild winds and downpours the northeast deals with the wreckage. An Agawam restaurant is now powering through after a tree toppled onto their roof.

Western Mass News found out today how they managed to keep their doors open.

Inside 'On The Hill Restaurant' on Southwick St. in Feeding Hills, it is business as usual. Folks come in to fill up on today’s specials or grabbing a cup of coffee.

But outside...a crown of branches line the roof top.

"Around 11 o’clock in the morning we heard this boom...I couldn’t tell what it was -- sounded like a gas explosion," explained Jennifer Marr, with On The Hill Restaurant.

Jennifer Marr, an owner of the family business, ran outside.

"One of the trees had split, landed on the roof. Taking out some exhaust work," she told Western Mass News.

This all happening as the lunchtime rush was about to begin.

"It was a bit scary. Customers were in the restaurant eating when it happened -- it was like, OMG, what’s going on! It was pretty crazy."

Thankfully, they didn't lose power and there aren't any leaks.

So the tough New England business owners are pioneering through.

"Just like a storm in October with 10 feet of snow, you gotta keep going," Jennifer says.

Now they are obviously still dealing with the debris and the extent of the damage is still unknown.

