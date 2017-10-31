Wilbraham residents get ready to trick-or-treat as power returns

If you’re about to head out to trick-or-treat tonight you might want to pack an extra flashlight or two. That’s because some roads are still littered with debris from the storm that ripped through the state Sunday night into Monday.

While some towns in eastern Massachusetts have postponed the annual door to door tradition tonight, here in western Mass., Halloween is on.

Western Mass News went to Wilbraham today to find out from parents how they’ll stay safe tonight. The good news is that things are mainly dry out here -- much better than yesterday and the day before -- so lots of families are excited to head out for a fun night of trick-or-treating.

“Over by Minnechaug,” Sean tells us.

That’s where 13-year-old Sean is heading out for trick-or-treating.

“My friend lives there so he takes me because it’s small here," Sean adds. He's from Wilbraham.

While Sean’s on his way to a bigger neighborhood for more candy, some parents have safety on their minds, following Sunday night’s storm that left debris scattered across Wilbraham’s roads.

“This is a fantastic neighborhood to go trick-or-treating in. Last night people were worried about whether or not we were gonna have to cancel it because we were without electricity," Karl Labadorf, another Wilbraham resident, explains to Western Mass News.

The lights came back on for Karl Labadorf around three this morning.

“Six years ago we were having my daughter’s birthday party, she was turning 6, and in the middle of her blowing out the candles, the lights went out,” he recalls.

That fateful 2011 Halloween turned into a week without electricity. The memory still fresh for many across the region...

“In the back of our mind we were starting to have flashbacks,” says Karl.

But with the lights back on and streets pretty much clear, the trick-or-treating plan is on for families in Wilbraham, and many other neighboring cities and towns that got hit hard.

“I’m sure the kids aren’t gonna let some branches stop them from getting out there and getting their candy," Wilbraham resident, Caitlin Bruscoe tells Western Mass News.

Caitlin says she’s ready for whatever they’ll encounter tonight.

“We’ll be prepared with a lot of flashlights. Obviously if we see a power line down we won’t be going near that.”

Police departments and city officials urge parents to remain vigilant when out trick-or-treating tonight.

