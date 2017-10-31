Storm damages Warren Police Department

As western Massachusetts continues to clean up from the recent rain and wind storm, so does the Warren Police Department.

The police station is located inside the old town hall and its booking room sustained heavy water damage. Western mass news got a look inside the police station today to view the damage.

Two days after the heavy rains, the water has been cleaned up but the damage in the booking room is still evident.

The Warren Patrolmen's Association posted on their Facebook page that 'it was raining' inside the station and that the ceiling in the booking room had collapsed.

Patrolmen have been expressing concerns over asbestos, mold, rodents, lack of ventilation, and an unsafe structure.

The police station is located in the old town hall building.

The aerial views from the Western Mass News sky drone show you the aging building including its tower.

Residents Western Mass News spoke with are well aware of the age of the building and dilemma the police department faces.

"It's time for a new station, in town, why, they deserve it , should have a place for them to be safe," resident David Morrison told us.

"The town's been wanting a new police station for years and years around here but to get the people to vote on it and pay for it, that's another story," explains Michael Mailman, who's also from Warren.

Meanwhile the group called 'Friends of Town Hall' wants to do all it can to help with the preservation of the historic town hall building.

"We'll be on this thing right away, I'm down here today making sure everyone aware that we have funds that we've raised and we're willing to help...." says Kathy Kuprycz, president of Friends of Town Hall Inc.

She adds that police are in a difficult position tryimng to operate in an old, aging building.

"I just don't want anyone pointing fingers at the police or pointing fingers at us. We've got to come to some resolution about this building and hopefully we can come together."

An insurance adjuster is scheduled to come in and give an estimate of damage, in the meantime the patrolman's union is concerned about the overall condition of this old building.

