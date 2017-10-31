11-year old male dies following serious pedestrian accident in Agawam

Agawam and State Police responded on scene at Orchard and Maple St. this afternoon for an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Agawam Superintendent Steve Lemanski confirmed to Western Mass News that the pedestrian involved was a student from Doering Middle School and that they were struck outside their house.

Agawam Police Lieutenant James Donovan later confirmed that the child, an 11 year old male, died from his injuries after being transported to Baystate.

State Police responded with their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (C.A.R.S.), and Crime Scene Services Section, as well as the office of the Hampden County District Attorney.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.