A clear and chilly night tonight. Increasing clouds and cool tomorrow

It's going to be a dry but chilly evening for trick or treating and a cold night is on the way overnight. Milder air will move in toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will cool off quickly this evening after sunset with many areas in the mid-40s by 8pm, so layer up the kids for trick or treating! Winds will become calm tonight and temps will fall into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning with widespread frost expected.

Tomorrow will be a cool, dry day with early sunshine mixing with high, thin clouds as the day goes on. By late afternoon into the evening skies will become mostly cloudy. A warm front will move our way tomorrow night bringing us a few showers. The front will lift to our north Thursday, bringing a few morning showers to the area, though most of the rain will stay well to our northwest. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s with a southerly breeze and a good deal of clouds.

We end the week warm with temperatures nearing 70 Friday ahead of a cold front! Our weather looks breezy and mainly dry during the day, then as the front passes in the evening, we could see a few stray showers. We turn dry and cooler behind the front for Saturday with highs back to the low 50s. A front moving up from the southwest will keep skies cloudy for Sunday with a chance for showers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.