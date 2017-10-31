A frosty start to November

High pressure building overhead has allowed winds to become light to calm across western Mass. Dry air is in place with dew points in the 20s to low 30s and with clear skies, temperatures will likely reach them by dawn. Expect little to no wind in the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s for most. Our growing season has ended in western Mass, so no frost advisories here, but widespread frost is likely.

Some high clouds will be around in the morning and will increase throughout the day. The veiled sun will help to keep temperatures in the low 50s through the afternoon and some hill towns may get stuck in the upper 40s. A shower or two is possible by the afternoon, but showers are more likely at night as a warm front approaches. We aren’t expecting much rain and not everyone will even see a shower.

High pressure moves east Thursday and the return flow out of the south and west will bring in warmer temperatures. A few showers will be around, otherwise we’ve got a lot of lingering clouds. Our wind out of the southwest will increase Friday ahead of a cold front, pushing temperatures to around 70. A cold front will bring a slight rain chance Friday night.

Our weekend is looking cool and unsettled with a good deal of clouds lingering Saturday with highs in the low to middle 50s. We are looking mainly dry during the day, then an approaching warm front will bring a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. High pressure to our northeast will bring a chilly breeze Sunday out of the east-northeast, keeping our high temps in the upper 40s to near 50. Another cold front will bring showers late Monday, followed by cooler air Tuesday.

