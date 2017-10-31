Trick-or-treaters out in Wilbraham following storm damage and outages

The powerful storm that rolled through western Mass. Sunday into Monday did a lot of damage.

But that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets tonight in pursuit of the best candy.

Residents told Western Mass News that they’re used to losing power on Brookside Drive and so they know a trick or two about getting around it.

Halloween wouldn’t be Halloween without dressing up and stocking up, but after a storm ripped through Wilbraham Sunday night into Monday, the neighborhood was without power.

David Rice has been without power since Monday morning, but said most people living in the area are prepared for this sort of thing.

“A lot of people are used to losing power on this street so we have generators, so it makes it easier.”

Residents said it’s a bummer to be without power, but they're finding ways to have some fun with it.

Parents said it’s all about being smart, like bringing flashlights or wearing reflective costumes.

“We figured it was safe to keep them on while we were walking down the street, especially since we didn’t know if we would have power, so we decided to get them lit up as much as we could,” said Kelley Paige.

National Grid has been working all day to restore power and we did get word that power was restored earlier this evening.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.