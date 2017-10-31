Agawam Paranormal investigates hauntings in Southwick

As we approach the witching hour on this Halloween, it's only fitting we take you on a ghost hunt.

This year, Western Mass News Reporter Chris Pisano heads to Southwick with Agawam Paranormal as they search for the things that go 'bump in the night'.

“Tonight we're going back to the Cove in Southwick, case number 17003,” said Rob Goff.

It's a case tailor made for Agawam Paranormal, gathered in founder Rob Goff's kitchen as they go over plans for our midnight hunt.

He's running 2 teams on this October night, and equipment, being loaded for the trip out includes night vision cameras, motion detectors, and electronic monitors.

Destination: The Cove Banquet Hall & Tavern on Congamond Lake.

It's a building with a colorful history, known to many as the former Brass Rail.

“I've been told that the original building is the kitchen and that was a slaughterhouse in the 1800's. The basement to the kitchen is original and when we go down there you'll see it's cool,” said Manager Tina Siniscalchi.

The space is now a deserted dining room that used to be a bowling alley, the perfect setting for a ghostly encounter, as Executive Chef Andrew Garlo explains.

“I was standing, and all of a sudden someone grabbed me by the arm right here and squeezed as hard as they could. And my whole arm went numb, and O couldn't move it, and finally I had to yell, "Stop!" and it let go and I was able to move away.”

Away and back up to the main floor where Tina has also had some close encounters.

“I've been lovingly stroked on my hair - see my hair move. I've had an "l" scratched into my arm. I didn't really like that one. A lot of people have been touched here. Not just me.”

And not just physical contact. There's also phantom knocks and footsteps, like these Tina caught on her phone while alone in the tavern.

It was that very night Tina reached out to Agawam Paranormal.

Rob and his team responded, descending on the old building with their recording devices, hoping they'd have more than a ghost of a chance to catch a ghost.

“As with any client, we do stay in touch with them. As things develop within the case, we'll come back out and see what we can capture for additional evidence,” said Rob Goff.

And capture we do. Especially around Tina, with whom Rob said the spirits have become comfortable with.

Nearby in the former shoe rental room for the old bowling alley, our medium said she sensed 2 spirits.

Later that night, the camera picked up two orbs zooming out of the room.

Meantime, up in the attic, an orb comes out of the wall from right to left as the nearby motion sensor turns on.

“I'll tell you Chris. The stuff that we have captured for potential evidence, and remember, I'll never tell you it's proof positive of Casper, there is no such thing, but it's the stuff that after all the time I've been involved in this that makes me scratch my head in wonder. That's the stuff I refer to as potential evidence.”

