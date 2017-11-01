A chilly, gray start to November

Welcome to November. It's a chilly, gray morning across the valley. Today will be mainly cloudy and cool with temperatures reaching into the lower 50's later on.

A warm front will move our way tonight bringing us a few showers. It will not be as cold overnight with temperatures staying in the 40's. The front will lift to our north tomorrow, bringing a few morning showers to the area, though most of the rain will stay well to our northwest. Tomorrow will be warmer as temperatures reach into the low to mid 60s with a southerly breeze and a good deal of clouds.

Friday will be warm for November with temperatures nearing 70 ahead of a cold front! Our weather looks breezy and mainly dry during the day, then as the front passes in the evening, we could see a few stray showers. Most will stay dry though.

We turn dry and cooler behind the front for Saturday with highs back to the 50s. A front moving up from the southwest will keep skies cloudy for Sunday with a chance for showers.

