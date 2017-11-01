Typical November day today, but we are warming up

Our first day of November has been cloudy, cool and damp with highs coming late in the day nearing 50, but we’ve been stuck in the 40s all day after a morning in the upper 20s.

An upper level disturbance has brought light showers to the area this afternoon and evening and an approaching warm front will keep the chance for showers around overnight into early Thursday, however very little rain amounts are expected. Winds will increase out of the south with gusts to 20mph and some partial sunshine is on tap for the afternoon. Temperatures will be the big story of the day, with highs nearing 70!

We keep our warmer weather to end the week with highs getting into the lower 70s Friday ahead of a cold front (about 15 degrees above normal). We will again be a bit cloudy and breezy with showers possible later at night with the passing front. Very little rain is expected.

We turn cooler for this weekend with highs back to the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. High clouds will either veil or block out sunshine on Saturday. We stay rain-free, but brisk with a wind out of the north-northeast. Another warm front to our southwest will head north and pass through New England Sunday, keeping skies cloudy. Showers are looking likely as well, but the day shouldn’t be a total washout.

We will see another warm up Monday ahead of another cold front, so expect a good amount of clouds, a healthy southwest breeze and temps climbing back into the middle and upper 60s. This front will bring another rain chance later in the afternoon and evening. The front should head far enough to our south to allow for skies to clear Tuesday. We look dry and cooler through midweek.

