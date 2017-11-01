Grief counselors on hand following crash in Agawam

Today, grief counselors will be at Roberta Doering Middle School in Agawam to provide support for the students who have lost a classmate.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Agawam police responded to Orchard and Maple streets to find an 11-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a car. He was immediately rushed to Baystate Hospital.

His friends were able to enjoy Halloween—like kids should—going through the neighborhood, collecting candy with friends and family.

But sadly, this boy did not get that chance.

Police said he was later pronounced dead by at Baystate Hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Neighbors said that the speeding on their street has gone on long enough and that many drivers use the area as a cut through.

"Having children myself, I’ve always been afraid to let my kids alone because I am afraid of speeding," one neighbor told Western Mass News.

An accident reconstruction team worked for most of Halloween night to figure out what happened. That investigation, remains on going.

Sources told Western Mass News that the car involved was towed from the scene and that the driver cooperated with police.

As of now, the crash is still under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

