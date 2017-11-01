123 grams of cocaine seized, 3 arrested in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

123 grams of cocaine seized, 3 arrested in Springfield

A months long investigation resulted in three arrests and 123 grams of cocaine seized in Springfield on Tuesday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said detectives were investigating a second floor apartment on 22 Beaudry Street.

A search warrant obtained by police led to the arrest of 35-year-old Miguel Rosa, 35-year-old Belinda Rodriguez, and 37-year-old Eduardo Navarro.

All three were charged with trafficking cocaine.

