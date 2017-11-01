Community mourning Agawam boy who was struck, killed by car

It was a sad day in Agawam as the community mourns the loss of a middle school student.

Braedyn Collins, 11, died yesterday after being hit by a car near his home.

A bouquet of flowers marks the spot on Maple Street in Agawam where Braedyn Collins was struck by a car and later died from his injuries.

A picture of Braedyn was posted on a GoFundMe page by a family member.

Braedyn is the son of Agawam call firefighter Sean Collins.

A statement from Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois read:

"It is with deep sadness that the Agawam Fire Department acknowledges the death of 11 year old Braedyn Collins, son of Agawam Call Firefighter Sean Collins. Braedyn passed away after being struck by a motor vehicle yesterday afternoon. The department requests privacy for its personnel and the family as we all attempt to process this tragic event. The department extends its deepest condolences to Braedyn's family and is offering any support that can be provided."

Braedyn Collins was a sixth grade student at the Roberta Doering Middle School.

Grief counselors were available at the school for students and staff.

Shocked parents told Western Mass News that it is important that the school reaches out to those in need . "I think they're taking the right step, got a call this morning from the principal, they have counselors and support in place," said Jason Rubin. Richard Piattirios added, "I have two young ones myself. It's gut wrenching"

Police said that the boy was hit by the car around 4 p.m. Tuesday near his house on Maple Street. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died from on his injuries.

An accident reconstruction team worked most of Halloween night trying to figure out what happened.

Sources told Western Mass News that the car involved was towed from the scene and that the driver cooperated with police.

There's no word yet on whether charges will be filed in this accident.

Braedyn's family has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help with expenses.

