Volunteers continue storm cleanup for hikers in Wilbraham

As storm cleanup continues across western Massachusetts, volunteers headed into the woods Wednesday to make sure hiking and biking trails in Wilbraham are clear of debris.

Joe Calabrese and his team spent their day inspecting the popular Alton's Way Trail in Wilbraham.

As the chair of the town's Open Space Committee, Joe wants to make sure the recreational space is safe for everyone to enjoy.

As we walk the trails like we're doing today, we look for things that might be a hazard.

Hazards like trees hanging from above or blocking the pathways, especially possible after the violent weather earlier this week," said Calabrese.

The impact from this weekend's storm luckily appeared to be minimal on Alton Way.



There was plenty of other maintenance work for the group to do, like clipping back overgrown bushes, posting signs and setting up kiosks to help hikers find their way.



"It's not going to make everything perfect, totally perfect, but we want to make it safe. that starts with our kiosks and our websites," he noted.

One thing that Joe recommends that hikers should do is that if you are out on a hike following a storm with prevalent damage, keep an eye out for trail markers, that way you can make sure you're not off the beaten path.

Joe and his committee meet every two weeks to inspect and clean up trails around town.

They update their Facebook page and website regularly about where their clean up is going to take place, and current trail conditions.

2,000 people are signed up to get emails and information about the trail.

The Open Space Committee is always looking for volunteers to assist in their cleanup efforts, and if you want to sign up, visit the link here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.