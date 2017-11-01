Man wanted for murder in Vermont arrested in Springfield

A man who is wanted for two counts of aggravated murder and first degree arson was arrested on other criminal charges in Springfield.

46-year-old Justin Orwat is accused of murdering 35-year-old Amanda Sanderson and 43-year-old Steven Lovely, then lighting their Townshend home around 9:30 a.m. on October 27, according to police.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said they arrested Orwat on Catherine Street that night for several outstanding warrants before they knew he was wanted for those crimes in Vermont.

An investigation by Vermont State Police determined that Orwat was with Lovely and Sanderson the night before the murders, and a dispute between Orwat and Lovely occurred.

The warrants Orwat was arrested on in Springfield included felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, shoplifting, larceny, and motor vehicle violations.

Orwat is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow pending a court appearance.

