Police investigating reported stabbing in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating reported stabbing in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)) -

Police are investigating a reported stabbing that took place this afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man flagged down an ambulance near the intersection of Pearl and Byers Streets reporting that he had been stabbed.

Walsh noted that it's not immediately known where the incident took place.

The victim was conscious when he approached that ambulance.  The severity of his injuries is not yet known.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.