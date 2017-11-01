Police investigating reported stabbing in Springfield

Police are investigating a reported stabbing that took place this afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man flagged down an ambulance near the intersection of Pearl and Byers Streets reporting that he had been stabbed.

Walsh noted that it's not immediately known where the incident took place.

The victim was conscious when he approached that ambulance. The severity of his injuries is not yet known.

