Chicopee students to protest in support of their teachers

Students from Chicopee plan to protest at tonight's school committee meeting in support of their teachers who are in the middle of contract negotiations.

They said that they need their teachers and hope the school committee will take them seriously.

Students from both Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp plan on protesting in unity tonight in support of their teachers.

This week, teachers have only worked the required hours in their contracts, leaving students scrambling.

With college applications due, and graduation just a few months away, seniors are scrambling to get things done without their teachers after hours.

"This means no extra help, no staying after school to help students, no recommendation letters, which are really important for seniors, especially with college coming up. No volunteer activities like the senior class's biggest fundraiser, Dancing with the Teachers, is coming up and teachers are not allowed to do that." said Margaret Vatter, a Chicopee High Senior.

The union implemented a work-to-rule movement, meaning the teachers are arriving to school 15 minutes before the first bell and staying 15 minutes after the final bell.

This equates to zero extra curriculars or help, so in support of their teachers, students are going to the school committee meeting tonight to beg for contracts to be renewed.

"We see this as a way to voice our concerns. We don't want to be taken as children...with this large group of students showing that we really do care about our teachers," Vatter added.

Western Mass News reached out to the school committee and member Mike Pise said about the situation, "The teachers contract is currently in mediation and we are working with the mediator to achieve a resolution."

However, this resolution needs to happen soon according to these students.

Senior Lucas Rozanski said that he sees it from all sides. As a student who needs to make up work, he's frustrated, but as the son of a teacher, he understands they can't back down "My mother is a teacher and I personally see how much work she does. She comes home and she's correcting non-stop. She's planning things for her students and she's never once complained. I just want her, and all teachers, to be properly compensated for what they do," Rozanski said.

The students are expecting 50 kids to show up in support of their teachers. The kids should be showing up at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Teachers said that they are so proud of their kids for standing up for what they believe in.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.