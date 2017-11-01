Rental companies overlooking policies following NYC attack

Questions surrounding the tragedy in New York City continue to weigh heavy on American’s minds.



The suspect used a rental truck as a weapon, claiming the lives of eight people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Now, the concern remains how rental companies can vet out malicious motives.

Western Mass News stopped by Allstar Car and Truck Rental in Chicopee to talk about challenges in this industry.

"You can’t tell a person’s day-to-day, you can have a person with all the proper documentation, everything, and they can do something totally left -- that you didn’t expect it to happen," said Shana Phillips.



Like many rental companies, they have set requirements before handing over keys.



"You need to be 25 years or older, valid us drivers license, proof of full-coverage insurance if you want to use your own, and then a major credit or debit card," Phillips explained.



Home Depot, the supplier of the truck used in the attack, requires just a driver’s license, proof of insurance, and a credit card.

Penske Truck leasing screens the renter’s name against a watch list from a third-party service and two forms of ID.

They said their security officials meet regularly with law enforcement to ensure best practices.

Uhaul has similar requirements, but also trains employees to identify suspicious customers, and also rolled out new software to check for red flags.



"In this day in age, it’s hard to pinpoint things. A lot of times the people that are doing things out of the blue, usually do not have a background," said Springfield resident Sheila Buchannon.



Massachusetts regulations prevent disclosing certain details about a person’s past in background checks.



"I don’t think it’s practical. We have enough trouble doing adequate background checks on people buying firearms," said David Kuzmeski at American International College.



A spokesperson for Home Depot said they currently have no plans on changing their screening policies.

