Lia Surprise Squad fills 'Zach Packs' to help the homeless

The frost on our cars is a sure sign that winter is on the way and along with it the holidays.

The season for giving is upon us and this week, our Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is helping those who give back to the needy.

Western Mass News received a Surprise Squad nomination from Heather Pirnie, asking to help Dwight Spaulding fill bags to give to the homeless through an organization he created called Zach Packs.

"He's always doing something to help somebody in need and it's so important today because everybody needs a little extra help," Pirnie said.

Pirnie asked us to donate tissues, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hats, gloves, and more.

So we filled our cart once again to give back to 'Zach's Pack' which fills bags for the homeless

"It's something I started a few years back when my nephew passed away from a heroin overdose...I'm sorry. Instead of doing the traditional Christmas thing, we were going to get packs together for the homeless and give it to them," Spaulding said of 'Zach's Packs'

Spaulding told Western Mass News that his nephew, Zach, was homeless for a long time and battled with an opioid addiction that ultimately took his life.

"After he passed away, holidays felt a little hollow and you think of the people you've lost," Spaulding explained.

Now, after three years, 'Zach Packs' aren't solely given out during the holiday season.

"It's not necessarily a time need. It's needed all the time. If it could be a daily thing or weekly thing, I would do it, but obviously, that's not possible, but this is amazing and it all goes to the right people because I'll make sure it gets there. There's no middle man or anything like that," Spaulding added.

If, and when, Spaulding runs out of those goods, we also had a $50 to Target for him.

With more than 500 packs given to the homeless, Spaulding said that a lot of the credit goes to his friends and family supporting the cause.

"I believe in everything he does and I think it's great. There's not many people out there to give a helping hand and it's an important cause. It's something he believes in, and something I believe in, and I just think it's fantastic," Pirnie added.

However, the donations didn't end there. Our Surprise Squad expanded with the help of Pirnie and her team and filled the room with even more supplies

Find out how you can donate to 'Zach Packs' by clicking here.

