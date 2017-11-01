Chicopee students protest at school committee meeting

A big show of support came from students in Chicopee tonight at the school committee meeting.

Teachers are in the middle of contract negotiations and students said it's hurting their learning time.

Close to 50 students stood outside the school administration building before tonight's meeting to speak out.

Standing in silence and holding signs of support, Chicopee students hoped to send a message to the school committee.

Teachers are in the middle of contract negotiations, and the students said they're not getting the proper time before or after school that's needed, especially for extracurricular activities.

"A lot of fundraisers have been cancelled I know at my school. Teachers aren't supposed to come after school. Things like dancing with the teachers, which is a big fundraiser for the senior class is postponed indefinitely," said Evan Gardner.

The teachers are working on a 'work to rule' movement, meaning they don't spend any extra time at the school before or after the day.

The students spoke out in front of the school committee asking that an agreement happens soon.

"To have the committee and the whole city know that teachers are just as important as students are. If they're going to care about students, they need to care about teachers," said Jesenia Lopez.

Western Mass News reached out to a school committee member who told us:

"The teachers’ contract is currently in mediation and we are working with the mediator to achieve a resolution."

We also spoke to a teacher at tonight's meeting who said he just wants the negotiations to go as smoothly as possible and hoping things get resolved soon.

