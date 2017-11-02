Unseasonably warm temps linger to end the week

A warm day across western Mass with temperatures in the lower valley reaching 70! We have a mild night ahead as we are out ahead of an approaching warm front. A light south wind lingers tonight with skies partly to mostly cloudy through midnight or so. Patchy fog will likely develop along with low clouds, giving us an overcast, muggy start Friday morning. Temperatures only drop into the middle and upper 50s-our normal high temp for this time of year!

Winds will increase out of the southwest Friday, keep us warm with highs back to the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front approaches in the early to mid-afternoon with a chance for brief rain. We will clear out for the evening behind the front and we get much cooler tomorrow night with lows back to the lower 30s.

High clouds will drift in Saturday and we will be cooler, but overall it is looking like a fairly nice day for western Mass. Showers creep back into the area late Saturday night and Sunday as our southerly wind flow kicks back in, bringing more moisture our way. While not a washout, Sunday is looking a bit raw with highs in the 50s, cloudy skies, occasional showers, and a northeast breeze.