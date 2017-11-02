Warm front brings milder temperatures today

It's a cool but milder start this morning compared to yesterday. A warm front moved through overnight and we can expect a much milder day with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60's. We may see a stray shower early then a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

The mild temps will stick around tomorrow too ahead of a cold front (about 15 degrees above normal). We will again be mostly cloudy and breezy with showers possible late in the day with the passing front. Very little rain is expected.

We turn cooler for this weekend with highs back to the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature some sunshine mixed with lots of clouds. We stay rain-free, but brisk with a wind out of the north-northeast. Another warm front to our southwest will head north and pass through New England Sunday, keeping skies cloudy. Showers are looking likely as well, but the day shouldn't be a total washout.

Another warm up is on the way for Monday ahead of another cold front, so expect a good amount of clouds, a healthy southwest breeze and temps climbing back into the middle and upper 60s. This front will bring another rain chance later in the afternoon and evening. The front should head far enough to our south to allow for skies to clear Tuesday. We look dry and cooler through midweek.