MGM Springfield hosts fair to attract local vendors

MGM Springfield is ramping up their efforts to attract anyone seeking vendor or job opportunities at the resort.

The next two weeks will be filled with events for those interested, including one happening Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Already, more than 250 job descriptions are online for 3,000 positions.

Thursday's event will be at the MassMutual Center, and highlight opportunities for vendors.

The event is scheduled as follows:

As an Expert Roundtable (Atrium Room 1) 9:30 a.m.

How to Prepare for Cybersecurity (Exhibitor Hall Room 2) 9:30 a.m.

MGM Procurement Part 1 (Show Floor) 9:45 a.m.

Grow Business through Media-PR (Atrium Room 1) 10:30 a.m.

Build Skills to Help You Succeed (Exhibitor Hall Room 2) 10:30 a.m.

Lunch (Atrium-Meeting Room 5) 11:30 a.m.

Marketing Myths Revealed (Exhibitor Hall Room 2) 1:15 p.m.

MGM Matchmaking Part 2 (Atrium Room 1) 1:15 p.m.

Innovation in Cont. Improvement (Exhibitor Hall Room 2) 2:15 p.m.

Springfield Chamber Speed Networking (Show Floor) 2:45 p.m.

Expo Social (Center Square of Exhibitor Hall) 3 p.m.

MGM is calling to attract all local vendors in operating supplies, casino supplies, foods and drinks, hotel supplies as well as print services.

This morning’s presentation will give an overview of casino purchases, as well as go through how vendors can qualify.

Vendors will be able to discuss any questions and the qualifications with MGM staff, and the event is free and open to anyone interested.

A majority of the jobs available are full-time, with average salaries above $40,000 with benefits.

MGM has pledged that 35 percent of the workforce will come from Springfield, and 90 percent will be from the region.

Jobs range from human resources to security to food service and casino operations.

