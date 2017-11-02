MGM Springfield recruiting vendors to supply their casino

One of those businesses at today's expo in Springfield was MGM Springfield.

They are looking for suppliers in their soon-to-be finished resort.

MGM Springfield is less than a year away from opening its doors and it will soon be time to staff the casino for its daily operations.

However, today was about suppliers. MGM Springfield made its presence known at the Business Innovation Expo of Western Massachusetts, engaging with vendors and local businesses which could play a role in their resort.

"We purchase a lot of different components, whether it's media and advertising, or china, glass, and silverware, whether it's laundry services, or different supplies that will go in our hotel rooms," said Alex Dixon, general manager of MGM Springfield.

Dixon spoke to vendors at this morning's presentation and gave an overview of casino purchases, as well as going through how vendors can qualify.

Dixon told Western Mass News that a big part of their story is to revitalize a great American downtown - right in the crossroads of New England.

Part of that is building a great team within that downtown.

"We're excited to make sure we have our roots here, but then we're able to branch out throughout the region, and make sure we are competing," Dixon added.

More than 100 business from across the Northeast were at the event, hoping to make a good first impression. Plenty from western Massachusetts, as well, who would love nothing more than an opportunity to be there on day one.

"We had some connections in the past, so we hope to keep going," said Meagan Greene.

Greene is an operations manager for Snap Chef, a culinary staffing agency serving hundreds of companies in the Commonwealth and Rhode Island.

"We do banquets, corporate events. We service hotels, casinos, resorts, and everything in between," Greene noted.

Greene told Western Mass News that the chance to work with MGM could be a launch pad for Snap Chef's new Springfield office.

"We want to keep it local. Being able to work in Springfield, and be a part of the community, it's really important to us," Greene explained.

Vendors still have time to supply MGM Springfield. To register with MGM, you can CLICK HERE.

