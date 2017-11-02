PD: Heroin, cocaine seized from Springfield apartment

A Springfield man faces several drug and firearm charges after police raided his Marble Street apartment Wednesday.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said detectives were investigating 45-year-old Obdulio Santana’s residence.

Around 4:55 p.m. police raided Santana’s apartment and allegedly found 119 bags of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and an illegal handgun.

Walsh said they also found surveillance signs along with a disturbing sign on Santana’s back porch that said, “You will get shot! Nothing here worth your life” with a drawing of someone being shot in the head.

Santana was charged with the following:

Felony – Possession of a Firearm in a Felony

Felony Drug Distribution (Class A)

Felony Possession to Distribute (Class A)

Felony Possession to Distribute (Class B)

Felony Larceny

2 Counts Felony Drug Violation near a school or park

Misdemeanor –Improper Storage of a Firearm

Misdemeanor Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Misdemeanor Possession of Ammo without an ID

Another man, 57-year-old John Wood from Enfield, Connecticut was also arrested for possession of heroin.

