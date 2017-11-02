Officials discuss security plan for Springfield businesses open past midnight

Springfield city officials came together on city hall steps Thursday morning for a big announcement.

They are calling for greater safety measures for Springfield businesses, specifically for businesses that are open past midnight.

This safety initiative would increase security by improving lighting and surveillance at businesses that stay open past midnight.

Many of those are gas stations.

The move comes after the murder of a Springfield man back in May.

Ivery Downie, 36, was shot to death at a Main Street gas station in the city's North End when he stopped for gas and cigarettes.

The station did not have working video cameras.

Now, the city is working together to mimic the city of Detroit's Project Greenlight, which would ultimately include security measures at late-night businesses, improving lighting, and security cameras that are tied into the Springfield Police Department's real-time camera center.

Businesses would need to purchase the equipment themselves, but police said that the program in Detroit actually increased profits for businesses that participated and decreased their crime.

The Springfield Police Department is working on identifying businesses that are open past midnight. They have a list of 100 businesses - 29 of which are gas stations.

Samara Abramson will have business reaction tonight at starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

