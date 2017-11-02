Springfield man convicted on armed robbery charges

A Springfield man will be spending several years behind bars after a jury convicted him on robbery charges.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 34-year-old Edgardo Rivera of Springfield was found guilty Wednesday on five counts of armed robbery while masked.

Rivera was arrested last year after a robbery at a Ware bank.

Carey noted that the jury, after about three hours of deliberation, found that Rivera stole $3,000 from a Chicopee Savings Bank in South Hadley in March 2016 and stole $7,000 from a Monson Savings Bank in Ware in April 2016.

"We are pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case, which holds the defendant accountable for robbing five bank tellers at two separate banks while masked and carrying an item appearing to be a firearm. The defendant’s actions had a tremendous impact on each of the victims, who displayed courage in both their response to his actions and in testifying in court about the terrifying experience," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suhl in a statement.

Today, Judge Richard Carey sentenced Rivera to eight to ten years in a state prison, followed by five years probation.

Two other suspects - 24-year-old Frances Deleon of East Longmeadow and 32-year-old Jahira Flores of Chicopee - are also facing charges in Hampshire Superior Court related to the same robberies.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.