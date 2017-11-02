PETA offers $5K reward to find "nabbing kitten abuser" in Ware

The search to find the person responsible for dumping two kittens into a river in Ware continues.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide more information on this case that could lead to an arrest.

On October 26, two kittens named Rain and Puddles, were found soaking wet on the river bank near the West Main Street Bridge.

The woman that found them contacted Ware Animal Control after rushing the kittens inside to try and keep them warm.

An anonymous tip led them to a black pickup truck that was seen throwing a trash bag, which may have had the kittens inside, into the river.

The kittens were taken to Dakin Animal Shelter where they made a full recovery and have since been adopted.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.

