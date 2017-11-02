Runners prepare for NYC marathon in wake of terrorist attack

This week's terror attack will not put a stop to the New York City Marathon.

In the sea of competitors, numerous western Massachusetts runners will lace up their sneakers and take on the challenge this Sunday.

Runners like Tim Dunn have spent countless hours preparing to train for the 26 mile long marathon.

The city is beefing up security measures for the marathon.

"Anything like that is concerning, but out of our control," said Dunn.

There will be both uniformed and undercover police mixed into the crowd, helicopters overhead, and security perched on buildings.

The Halloween parades went on. Today, people went to work and kids went to school. The marathon will go on. We will not be changed. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2017





"It's probably one of the safest places to be on Sunday. So just have to keep going with it. Run the race," Dunn noted.

