Food drives underway to stock local pantries during busy season

There's a greater demand for food donations as local food pantries and kitchens see an increase in people.

As November begins, many are preparing for the holiday season. For some, that means lots of decorating, enjoying seasonal festivities, and eating with family and friends.

However, for others, the time is a financial strain as they try and make ends meet.

"There's people out there that don't have money. They don't have anything. They're living on the street. They can come here, eat a warm meal, get groceries," said Donna Crespo.

One local food pantry is getting ready for what they tell Western Mass News is their busiest time of year.

"During the holiday season, the numbers of clients we see increases exponentially," said Andrea Marion with Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Chicopee.

That means that there's a greater demand for food donations at agencies like Lorraine's and they need your help.

At Lorraine's, they service about 30 to 50 people a day. In the holiday season, that number nearly doubles.

"It can jump upwards of a hundred people that come in here a day during the holiday season," Marion explained.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is currently collecting non-perishable food items to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, who services agencies like Lorraine's.

"The majority of our food comes from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Somebody donating to the PVTA food bank's drive, it does trickle down and goes directly to agencies like ours," Marion added.

Starting November 1 through November 15, food collected on PVTA buses out of Northampton and Springfield area garages will be donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and then to local food pantries.

Buses out of the UMass area garage will go to the Amherst Survival Center and food insecure community members.

"Every little bit helps. Whether you're donating cans, money, or your time, it all goes to a great cause," Marion noted.

Crespo is a volunteer at Lorraine's who said that she has one reason for donating her time. "Giving is the point," she said.

