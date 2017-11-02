PD: Hundreds of bags of heroin seized at West Springfield motel

Hundreds of bags of heroin were seized this afternoon at a West Springfield motel.

West Springfield Police said that a search warrant was served at the Westside Inn on Riverdale Street today.

That warrant, police added, was a result of an investigation into alleged heroin distribution.

During the search, investigators reportedly seized $6,700 in cash, as well as approximately 700 bags of heroin that was stamped 'Blue Shark' with a blue shark logo.

No word yet if there were any arrests.

Members of FBI Western Mass. Gang Task Force and the Hampden County D.A.'s Narcotics Task Force assisted with today's operation.

