Westfield volleyball team practices inclusion on the court

They are a team unified by acceptance. Westfield High School volleyball players make sure everyone is included on the court.

"I remember the first time she played. I actually started crying...because it was so exciting to see her get it over the net. The crowd was just super excited about it," said Autumn Moccia.

Meet Lily, an all-American girl who loves volleyball.

"Every time someone comes off the court, she's there smiling, give you a big hug," said Bella Kozciak.

Lily also wears her heart on her sleeve.

"It's nothing that makes her any different than any of us." Moccia added.

Lily also happens to have Down syndrome, but that doesn't stop her from getting out on the court with her team and she is just as much a member of the team as any other player.

"It's really important to win as one, include everyone on the team," Kozciak added.

Westfield coaches said that a dedication to inclusion is a sure sign of leadership.

"This is a great group, an inclusive group, that would welcome anybody," said coach Tyler Wingate.

Lily's big brother and J.V. volleyball coach is one of her biggest fans.

"She's a big bundle of joy, the most loving person you've ever met, the biggest heart....definitely taught me a lot," said Roman Shilyuk.

Every member of the team is there to cheer each other on.

"At the end of the day, we love each other and we're here for each other," Moccia noted.

A lot of people played high school sports These girls are not just teammates. They said that they are family.

