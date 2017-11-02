Police asking students, teachers to stop crossing Chicopee train tracks

Students crossing railroad tracks as a cut-through when they get out of school has become a serious and dangerous issue in Chicopee.

It has been happening near Bolduc Lane and police are out asking kids to stop.

An announcement was made in schools today about not crossing the tracks, but when school let out, students still crossed and that's why police were handing out fliers to students today.

Police told Western Mass News that there's been a major increase in students, and even teachers, using the tracks as a walkway and cut-through to get to Chicopee Street.

They said that students from Bellamy Middle School, Chicopee High, and Chicopee Comp are all using the tracks around the same time the high speed Amtrak train is whizzing by.

They added that not only is this dangerous, it is trespassing.

Last Friday, Amtrak Police stopped and identified 47 people using the tracks near Bolduc Lane.

Police noted that trains are not forgiving and they need a lot to slow down - something some residents consider when planning out their route.

"If you stand in front of a train, it's not going to stop until about a mile after the guy sees ya, so if you're not careful, you're going to end up about a mile down the tracks there," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Again, coming near these tracks is trespassing. It is private property.

Most importantly, walking near or over the tracks can be deadly.

Police asking parents to talk to your kids about staying away from the train tracks.

