Springfield parent accuses teacher of assaulting her son

An investigation is underway at a Springfield elementary school.

A Springfield mother tells us her son came home with a fractured elbow and she blames a school employee.

The alleged incident is also under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and it's causing heartbreak for one family.

"I brought him to the hospital yesterday and found out his elbow has been fractured," said Kimberly Lincoln.

Lincoln, mother to 11-year-old Joseph, told Western Mass News she believes her son was assaulted on Tuesday by a Springfield public schools employee.

"He came in the classroom because my son was mocking the teacher and he ripped him up by his arm and put him in a hold and while my son was crying, he made him apologize to the teacher," Lincoln explained.

Lincoln said that her son has social, emotional, and behavioral problems, which is why he's a student at Springfield Public Day Elementary School, an alternative school for students who struggle to find success academically, socially, and/or emotionally at a traditional school.

Lincoln doesn't defend her child's behavior at school.

"I guess he was just repeating what the teacher was saying, trying to be funny," Lincoln added.

However, rather, she doesn't think the discipline he said he received was warranted.

"To use that force on an 11-year-old boy enough to fracture his elbow, I just want to know what happened to my son," Lincoln said.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed that "Ms. Lincoln filed an incident report Wednesday pertaining to an incident involving her son at Springfield Public Day Elementary School on Tuesday."

Lincoln also filed a report with the school.

"The guidance counselor told me that my son was put in a hand hold. Found out my son has a fractured elbow, so I further went outside and called the school, spoke to the same guidance counselor and she's like no, it didn't happen here. It must've happened with you, he didn't even get touched yesterday," Lincoln said.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News that "the matter is under investigation."

Lincoln said that this is not the first problem she's had with the school. She said her son has come home with bruises on his arms before and he said that it's from the same teacher.

This is an ongoing investigation, so we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

