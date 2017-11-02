Puerto Rican families welcomed in Amherst following island devastation

Several western Mass cities and towns still trying to help those who evacuated to the area after Hurricane Maria.

Amherst welcoming families from the island and holding a meeting tonight to get a sense of their needs, while Springfield has set up a donation fund.

The Amherst superintendent said that about 8 families have come to Amherst, some with school aged children and others who don't, but the community is coming together to try and help them as best they need.

Roxanne Torres and her family came to Amherst nearly two weeks ago, leaving San Juan, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

"We were running out of formula for the baby. There was no formula anywhere and we had issues with our vaccines."

Roxanne and her husband are UMass Amherst alumni.

She was at a meeting Thursday to get a better idea of how the town of Amherst is helping evacuees adjust to life in western Mass.

The town along with the school system has already begun registering students in the school and coordinating any health related problems with area hospitals like Cooley-Dickinson.

"Many of the families that have already come don't have access to health records given the condition of the island, and we coordinated registration for new families, which is an easy way to support families," said Superintendent Michael Morris.

Springfield has also set up an assistance fund for anyone who wants to make a financial donation.

It will be used to buy school uniforms, supplies, and winter clothes.

Nearly 200 students have come to Springfield from Puerto Rico so far.

Superintendent Morris said support for the families is what they need.

"We need to go back. We have our home there our jobs, everything is there."

For more information on how you can help those in Amherst or Springfield, donations can be made at the locations below:

Springfield: The donations are tax deductible and checks should be written out to Springfield School Volunteers with Student Assistance Fund/Hurricane Maria written in the MEMO line. Donations may be mailed or dropped off to Springfield School Volunteers, 1550 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103.

Amherst: Contact town offices or school department.

