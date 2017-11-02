Western Mass News Reporter Ray Hershel receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrating a remarkable 50-year career in broadcasting, the Valley Press Club honored Ray Hershel tonight with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ray joins previous recipients including Durham Caldwell, Jack O’Neill, and Barbara Bernard in receiving the award.

Ray took time to reflect on 50 years of reporting in Springfield.

“In this business, staying so long on the air, I think you have to have a combination of good luck and a lot of help, and I have had both. I'm grateful for all the people in this room who helped me along the way become a better reporter, to be and stay in this business for so many years,” said Ray Hershel.

Colleagues past and present along with community leaders, along with longtime friends, were all on hand to honor Ray.

