DNA advancements in solving cold cases

It was a cold case that haunted investigators for decades before an arrest was finally made.

The brutal murder of Lisa Ziegert of Agawam and the arrest of 48-year old Gary Schara of West Springfield.

Western Mass News Reporter Ray Hershel recently sat down with Hampden County District Attorney to talk about what DNA advances could mean for cracking current cold cases.

After 25 years of searching for her killer, authorities said they finally got their man in the Lisa Ziegert murder.

Advancements in DNA technology played a major role in the arrest of Gary Schara.

And those advances may very well lead to other cold cases being solved as well.

At Gary Schara’s arraignment in Westfield District Court, the family of Lisa came face to face with their daughter's accused killer for the first time.

Advancements in DNA technology, including the relatively new investigative tool, DNA-phenotyping, which led to a composite image of the suspect helped investigators.

“The release, and the composite sketch got a lot of attention through the media, the public, and region wide, that was helpful in producing hundreds of tips that investigators looked at and brought us in a more specific direction in the last year that led us to finding somebody responsible for Lisa’s killing,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni said the latest DNA technology, which helped in the arrest of Gary Schara may also lead to future arrests in cold cases.

"It's encouraging for law enforcement to see how DNA technology and forensic technology in general is developing and aiding investigators in solving cases, and cold cases like Lisa Ziegert.”

One of the high profile cases that is actively being investigated is that of Holly Piirainen, who was 10 years old when she was abducted and murdered.

Holly had been walking along a road near a Sturbridge cottage where she was vacationing with her family nearly 25 years ago.

District attorney Gulluni said that the Holly Piirainen case is one which he's focused on since he was elected district attorney.

"So we continue to work those cases, and Holly Piirainen's case is certainly one of them. I'm hopeful, based on continuing developments in forensic technology and efforts that we're putting forward that we'll have a development in that case in the near future.”

Another high profile case goes back 45 years to 1972. The murder of 13-year-old Danny Croteau of Springfield, a former altar boy.

Now defrocked priest Richard Lavigne was a prime suspect, but was never charged.

DNA evidence was tested but proved inconclusive.

Today, authorities said the Croteau murder case remains an active one.

"The Danny Croteau case is high profile, involves a tragic situation in which this office continues to work on and focus on.”

“Through the lens of current technology, we'll look back at these cases and never put them down, never forget about the victims and their families.”

DA Gulluni also encourages the public to check out the Hampden County DA's web site that has cold cases listed on it.

He also encourages people that if they have information, no matter how insignificant they feel it is, to come forward.

An investigator will follow up, and every lead will be pursued.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.