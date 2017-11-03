More mild temps with a few afternoon showers

It's a very mild start this morning. Temperatures are near 60 with a southerly breeze. You don't need the thicker jacket but you may need to keep the umbrella on stand by from time to time this afternoon. A few showers will move through the area out ahead of a cold front.

Winds will increase out of the southwest today, keeping us warm with highs back to the upper 60s and low 70s then those showers move through this afternoon. Skiesl clear out for the evening behind the front and we get much cooler tonight with lows back to the 30s.

High clouds will drift in tomorrow and we will be cooler, but overall it is looking like a fairly nice day for western Mass. Showers creep back into the area late Saturday night and Sunday as our southerly wind flow kicks back in, bringing more moisture our way. While not a washout, Sunday is looking a bit raw with highs in the 50s, cloudy skies, occasional showers, and a northeast breeze.

Another cold front will approach Monday, bringing a warm day followed by a chance afternoon showers or a period of rain as the front comes into the area. We cool back to the lower 50s Tuesday behind the front.