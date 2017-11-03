Turning cooler for the weekend, then bigger cold next week

A cold front moving east through our area has brought more clouds and a few showers/sprinkles for the afternoon. Winds pick up out of the northwest this evening for a time, which will help to usher in cooler, drier air.

Expect a colder night ahead with temperatures falling back into the lower 30s with some areas of frost where winds can lighten. High pressure will keep Saturday dry and seasonable for western Mass. We should get some sunshine in the morning, but high clouds will continue to build throughout the day ahead of an approaching warm front.

A few showers are possible across the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but little rain is expected. Sunday is looking mainly cloudy and milder with highs getting back to near 60 on a southwesterly breeze. A cold front will be on the way Monday, so ahead of it we will see another warm day with highs nearing 70. Showers are looking likely by the late afternoon and evening.

Cooler air returns Tuesday and we should clear out, however low pressure may develop along a stalled front to our south, which could keep clouds around and bring a slight risk for showers. Right now, we are looking dry for much of the week. Chilly air settles in mid to late week as a trough builds overhead. High pressure at the surface should keep us dry with good sunshine. A cold front Friday may bring more clouds and some spotty rain or snow showers along with a punch of cold air… looking the coldest of the season by far for Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.