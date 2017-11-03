Westfield woman accused of disposing baby appears in court

The case of Shanna Sharples, a Westfield mother accused of disposing of her newborn, moves forward.
A judge conducted a hearing in Westfield court today before a trial gets underway.
Sharples, 38, is preparing to face a judge and jury. She's accused of delivering her own baby and dumping the body.
Sharples said that she was taking a shower when she thought she had a blood clot. That's when she went to Baystate Noble Hospital.
Staff said she carried in her purse a placenta and umbilical cord into the E.R., but there was no baby.
Doctors claimed that it was clear Sharples had just delivered a baby, but she contended she had a miscarriage.
This sparked a widespread search in hopes that the infant may still be alive.
Police searched Sharples's apartment complex and a transfer station, but no baby was ever found.
Friday in court, Sharples's attorney asked the judge to be dismissed from representing her client.
Counsel also requested additional funds to hire a forensic doctor to serve as an expert witness.
There's no word on who might be appointed to represent Sharples.
Sharples is facing numerous charges including improper disposition of a human and reckless child endangerment.
