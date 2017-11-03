Westfield woman accused of disposing baby appears in court - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield woman accused of disposing baby appears in court

Shanna Sharples (Photo provided by Hampden Co. D.A.'s office) Shanna Sharples (Photo provided by Hampden Co. D.A.'s office)
The case of Shanna Sharples, a Westfield mother accused of disposing of her newborn, moves forward.

A judge conducted a hearing in Westfield court today before a trial gets underway.

Sharples, 38, is preparing to face a judge and jury.  She's accused of delivering her own baby and dumping the body.

Sharples said that she was taking a shower when she thought she had a blood clot.  That's when she went to Baystate Noble Hospital.

Staff said she carried in her purse a placenta and umbilical cord into the E.R., but there was no baby.

Doctors claimed that it was clear Sharples had just delivered a baby, but she contended she had a miscarriage.

This sparked a widespread search in hopes that the infant may still be alive.

Police searched Sharples's apartment complex and a transfer station, but no baby was ever found.

Friday in court, Sharples's attorney asked the judge to be dismissed from representing her client.

Counsel also requested additional funds to hire a forensic doctor to serve as an expert witness.

There's no word on who might be appointed to represent Sharples.

Sharples is facing numerous charges including improper disposition of a human and reckless child endangerment.

