Westfield woman accused of disposing baby to appear in court

The woman accused of giving birth to a baby and disposing of the body will be back in court.

38-year old Shanna Sharples of Westfield told police she didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Sharples already pleaded not guilty to charges last month, and was held on $10,000 bail.

Today, she will return to court for another hearing, and faces 3 different charges.

Those charges include child endangerment, improper disposal of a body, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said Sharples arrived at Baystate Noble Hospital in May suffering from severe bleeding, and told doctors she had a blood clot while taking a shower.

The hospital reported that Sharples brought a bag with a placenta and umbilical cord, but no fetus was present.

Doctors felt it was clear she had delivered a baby, yet Sharples told the hospital she did not know she was pregnant and had a miscarriage.

Police would eventually get a warrant to search her tablet, where they found internet searches, text messages, and emails on pregnancy and birth related topics.

Those searches indicated she thought she had a miscarriage, but proved she was indeed pregnant.

Sharples was later arrested, and police said she had disposed of the body.

