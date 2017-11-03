Man marches 90 miles for second time in support of veterans

For the second time, former Army staff Sgt. James Chartier is marching from Chicopee to Boston to show support for our nation’s heroes.

Chartier began his 90-mile long journey at 7 a.m. from the Amvets Post 12 on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.

The 90-mile march is held in order to raise awareness and support for veterans who suffer from PTSD, homelessness, and suicide prevention.

This year, Chartier received the American Red Cross Home Hero award.

For more information on Chartier’s march, visit the link here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.