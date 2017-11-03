Glitch delays pay for Chicopee teachers

A payday crisis hit the Chicopee Public School district Friday morning after everyone from the teachers to the superintendent learned their direct deposits were not made to their bank accounts as expected.

This immediately raised concerns, considering the teachers of Chicopee are in the midst of a contract protest.

On this payday Friday, those who work for the city of Chicopee woke up without a check in their back account.

The department in charge of the payroll said that it was a glitch in the system.

"My responsibility is to get people paid, not who's to blame or what happened. I'll deal with that later," said Chicopee City Treasurer Marie Laflamme.

For the first time in her four years as Chicopee's treasurer, Laflamme told Western Mass News the direct deposit transfer for school district employees to be paid didn't go through:

"I wasn't going to take a chance to wait on the bank and see if that or us. I ran a new payroll, which took me all morning," Laflamme noted.

Laflamme had just finished up a new payroll of paper checks that were delivered to the schools before the end of the day.

However, the lack of a deposit this morning had Chuck Clark, the president of the teacher's union's, phone ringing off the hook, as some speculated that the issue was tied to their recent protests over a lack of a contract.

"I am happy to see that it has been resolved so quickly and it's just a coincidence that it coincides with the work-to-rule," Clark noted.

It's something the treasurer's office denies:

"It is absolutely not in retaliation to the school or what not we just need to work together," Laflamme explained.

Yet, Clark said that today's banking blunder could have caused other issues for employees.

"Ii anticipate we are going to see some additional concerns of overdraft fees which the city is going to have to assume through no fault of the employees," Clark noted.

Something the city is prepared to help with.

"They are willing to waive those fees. I would suggest if someone did receive those fees to call my office and we will do our best to talk to the bank because it wasn't their fault," Laflamme said.

The reason that this only impacted the school district was because they are paid on a different week than other city employees.

