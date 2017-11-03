Glitch delays pay for city employees in Chicopee

All city employees in Chicopee woke up this morning and found out they weren't paid this week.

Western Mass News spoke to the city's treasurer's office who told us there was a glitch in the payroll system, and this incident has nothing to do with the teacher's 'work to rule' protest.

The treasurer's office explained to us they are working to fix the glitch, and that city employees "would never not get paid."

