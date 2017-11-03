Woman attacked by dog at Dakin Humane Society - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Woman attacked by dog at Dakin Humane Society

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An employee at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield was attacked by a dog Friday morning.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said officers responded to the animal shelter around 9:17 a.m. for a woman who was “repeatedly bitten by a dog”.

The employee was transported to Baystate Medical Center, although the severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Western Mass News spoke to Dakin Representative Lee Chambers, who said the animal shelter’s standard procedures were followed during this incident.

She could not comment on what happened to the dog.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.