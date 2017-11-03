Woman attacked by dog at Dakin Humane Society

An employee at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield was attacked by a dog Friday morning.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said officers responded to the animal shelter around 9:17 a.m. for a woman who was “repeatedly bitten by a dog”.

The employee was transported to Baystate Medical Center, although the severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Western Mass News spoke to Dakin Representative Lee Chambers, who said the animal shelter’s standard procedures were followed during this incident.

She could not comment on what happened to the dog.

